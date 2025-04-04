Chairman Moolenaar Backs Trump's Tariffs, Advocates for 'Restoring Trade Fairness Act'

Congressman John Moolenaar, the chair of the House Select Committee on China, has officially backed President Trump's new tariffs targeting Chinese imports. Moolenaar sees these measures as aligned with his bipartisan proposal, the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, which aims to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status, as endorsed by a recent report from the Select Committee on the CCP (SCCCP).

Moolenaar, in a statement through the SCCCP report, highlighted the long-standing exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party of America's generosity. He argued that these tariffs, alongside his proposed legislation, would curb China's harmful practices, protect American industries, and ultimately strengthen consumer confidence domestically. Moolenaar stressed the urgent need to end imbalanced trade deals that have historically disadvantaged American workers.

The SCCCP report further outlined Moolenaar's concerns about the vulnerabilities in the current trade framework that adversaries like China have exploited, causing harm to national security and American manufacturing. Asserting the necessity of the tariffs, Moolenaar called for prioritizing threats like China while pursuing more equitable trade relationships. He reiterated that bipartisan support for the Restoring Trade Fairness Act has been building, signaling a shift towards policies that emphasize U.S. economic and strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)