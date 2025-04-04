Left Menu

UEFA Fines Real Madrid Stars After Heated Derby Victory

Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Ruediger were fined for misconduct following their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, with fines of 40,000 and 30,000 euros respectively. Although facing one-game bans, these are suspended for a year. Arsenal prepares to face Real Madrid in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has sanctioned Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Ruediger with significant fines for their conduct after the recent Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid. Both face one-game suspensions, although these are suspended for a year, allowing them to play in the next match against Arsenal.

The disciplinary actions stem from an investigation into post-match celebrations where Mbappe, Ruediger, and teammates Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr were observed making provocative gestures towards Atletico fans, leading to objects being thrown from the stands.

While Ceballos received a 20,000-euro fine, Vinicius Jr escaped further scrutiny. The escalating tensions set the stage for a highly anticipated quarter-final, with Arsenal hosting Real Madrid in the first leg this Tuesday.

