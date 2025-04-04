UEFA Fines Real Madrid Stars After Heated Derby Victory

UEFA has sanctioned Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Ruediger with significant fines for their conduct after the recent Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid. Both face one-game suspensions, although these are suspended for a year, allowing them to play in the next match against Arsenal.

The disciplinary actions stem from an investigation into post-match celebrations where Mbappe, Ruediger, and teammates Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr were observed making provocative gestures towards Atletico fans, leading to objects being thrown from the stands.

While Ceballos received a 20,000-euro fine, Vinicius Jr escaped further scrutiny. The escalating tensions set the stage for a highly anticipated quarter-final, with Arsenal hosting Real Madrid in the first leg this Tuesday.

