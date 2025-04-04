Odisha's Rail Infrastructure Boost: A New Era of Connectivity and Growth

In a significant boost to Odisha's infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This comes in light of major railway infrastructure projects gaining approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The approved projects include developing the third and fourth lines between Sambalpur (Sason) and Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 1,187 crore, as well as between Jarapada and Sambalpur at Rs 3,917 crore. These projects are expected to significantly enhance connectivity, stimulate economic opportunities, and further propel Odisha towards becoming a developed state.

These multi-track projects aim to enhance mobility in the rail transport sector within Sambalpur, Angul, and Jharsuguda districts, easing operations and reducing congestion. Such initiatives align with the Prime Minister's PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, promising to boost economic activity and improve logistics efficiency in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)