Weaving Change: Reviving the Art of Spinning in India

Malipeddi Bhagyawati's surprise at Bengaluru's students' knowledge of Patnulu khadi spinning underscores a revival in traditional weaving practices. With schools incorporating spinning into curricula, awareness grows about the importance of sustainable handloom weaving. Art advocates and textile enthusiasts foster this change, aiming to counter fast fashion trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a quiet classroom in Bengaluru, Malipeddi Bhagyawati was taken aback by students' unexpected knowledge of Patnulu khadi spinning techniques. Their understanding of processes from ginning to carding hints at a revival of interest in this traditional craft.

Samyuktha Gorrepati, a textile designer from Hyderabad, sees this awareness as crucial to the survival of India's handloom weaving, which heavily relies on the delicate processes mastered by spinners and weavers. Gorrepati emphasizes the need for an informed clientele who can appreciate and support this intricate art form.

Vidyakshetra Gurukul's curriculum, incorporating spinning and weaving, is fostering a new generation of enthusiasts, promising a shift towards sustainable practices. Art advocates like K L Sachidananda and Minakshi Prabhu are championing this cause by hosting workshops and engaging the community in spinning activities.

