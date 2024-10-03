Left Menu

Rich Life: A Cross-Cultural Collaboration Takes the Music World by Storm

Rich Life is a music video collaboration between Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa, and DJ Shadow Dubai. Since its release, the video has exceeded 10 million views, celebrated for its fusion of international and Indian music styles. It highlights trends in cross-cultural collaborations in the music industry.

Updated: 03-10-2024 12:49 IST
The music video Rich Life, featuring Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa, and DJ Shadow Dubai, has become an instant hit since its release last week, with over 10 million views. The project demonstrates the global appeal of the Indian music industry.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, the video is praised for its catchy beats and slick production. Presented by Somit Jenna, Gaurang Doshi, and TTF Production LLC through Phoenixx Music Global Platform, it stands as a significant milestone in cross-cultural efforts.

Rich Life reflects the growing trend of global collaborations, bringing international and Indian talents together. Fans and critics eagerly anticipate future projects from these artists as the song climbs the charts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

