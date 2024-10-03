Rich Life: A Cross-Cultural Collaboration Takes the Music World by Storm

The music video Rich Life, featuring Rick Ross, Guru Randhawa, and DJ Shadow Dubai, has become an instant hit since its release last week, with over 10 million views. The project demonstrates the global appeal of the Indian music industry.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, the video is praised for its catchy beats and slick production. Presented by Somit Jenna, Gaurang Doshi, and TTF Production LLC through Phoenixx Music Global Platform, it stands as a significant milestone in cross-cultural efforts.

Rich Life reflects the growing trend of global collaborations, bringing international and Indian talents together. Fans and critics eagerly anticipate future projects from these artists as the song climbs the charts.

(With inputs from agencies.)