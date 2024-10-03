Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Cinematic Standoff with the Censor Board

Zee Entertainment and the Censor Board are working toward resolving issues preventing the release of 'Emergency.' The film, co-produced by and starring Kangana Ranaut, faces controversy over its portrayal of historical events involving the Sikh community. Discussions with the CBFC take center stage, delaying the film's certification and release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:16 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
A legal tussle continues over the much-anticipated release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' as Zee Entertainment Enterprises seeks resolution with India's Censor Board. The biographical drama initially set for a September release has faced delays due to certification issues.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) proposed necessary cuts following concerns from Sikh organizations, including allegations of historical inaccuracies. Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani indicated ongoing negotiations between CBFC and Manikarnika Films, Ranaut's co-producing company.

Complications have arisen amid political undertones, with Zee Entertainment alleging possible political interference in delaying the film's certification. Despite the hurdles, the forthcoming resolution could pave the way for the film's debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

