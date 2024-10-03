Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Cinematic Standoff with the Censor Board
Zee Entertainment and the Censor Board are working toward resolving issues preventing the release of 'Emergency.' The film, co-produced by and starring Kangana Ranaut, faces controversy over its portrayal of historical events involving the Sikh community. Discussions with the CBFC take center stage, delaying the film's certification and release.
- Country:
- India
A legal tussle continues over the much-anticipated release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' as Zee Entertainment Enterprises seeks resolution with India's Censor Board. The biographical drama initially set for a September release has faced delays due to certification issues.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) proposed necessary cuts following concerns from Sikh organizations, including allegations of historical inaccuracies. Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani indicated ongoing negotiations between CBFC and Manikarnika Films, Ranaut's co-producing company.
Complications have arisen amid political undertones, with Zee Entertainment alleging possible political interference in delaying the film's certification. Despite the hurdles, the forthcoming resolution could pave the way for the film's debut.
(With inputs from agencies.)
