Assamese Language Honored: Classical Status Recognized

In a landmark decision, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for bestowing classical language status upon Assamese. This move, Sarma stated, is pivotal for the preservation of Assam's linguistic and cultural legacy.

Chief Minister Sarma, in a heartfelt expression on social media platform X, thanked the central government for this historic recognition. He emphasized the decision as a testament to Assam's unique civilizational roots, connecting contemporary society to its ancient philosophical and literary traditions.

The recognition comes as the Union Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, approved classical status for Assamese alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali, underscoring the importance of preserving India's rich linguistic diversity.

