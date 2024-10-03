Left Menu

Assamese Language Honored: Classical Status Recognized

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recognition of Assamese as a classical language. This decision aims to preserve the language's rich heritage and symbolizes Assam's enduring cultural roots. The Union Cabinet's approval affirms national recognition of Assamese's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:43 IST
In a landmark decision, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for bestowing classical language status upon Assamese. This move, Sarma stated, is pivotal for the preservation of Assam's linguistic and cultural legacy.

Chief Minister Sarma, in a heartfelt expression on social media platform X, thanked the central government for this historic recognition. He emphasized the decision as a testament to Assam's unique civilizational roots, connecting contemporary society to its ancient philosophical and literary traditions.

The recognition comes as the Union Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, approved classical status for Assamese alongside Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali, underscoring the importance of preserving India's rich linguistic diversity.

