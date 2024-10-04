Melania Trump's Stand: A Memoir Unveils Her Support for Abortion Rights

Melania Trump has taken a bold step by expressing her support for abortion rights in her forthcoming memoir, setting a distinct contrast to her husband, Donald Trump. The revelation highlights a significant departure from the Republican Party's stance on this critical electoral issue.

In a video shared on Thursday, Melania advocated for women's "individual freedoms," emphasizing the essential right to choose without government interference. Her public declaration aligns with excerpts from her memoir, where she asserts that abortion decisions should be private matters between a woman and her doctor.

Donald Trump expressed support for Melania's decision to speak her mind, even as he faces criticism for his role in revoking Roe v. Wade. The contrasting views between the couple spotlight a broader GOP dilemma, as the party grapples with public opinion on reproductive rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)