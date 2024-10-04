Kim Kardashian's Controversial Call: Free the Menendez Brothers

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently made headlines with her essay advocating for the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez from prison, where they are serving life sentences for the 1996 murder of their parents. Kardashian's detailed essay was published by NBC News, as reported by Variety.

In her argument, Kardashian emphasizes the influence of past experiences on personal development. 'Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us,' she stated, questioning how the brothers have been perceived over the years. She argues that Erik and Lyle Menendez are 'not monsters,' calling for a fresh look at their case.

Kardashian's advocacy is concurrent with Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing new evidence related to the Menendez case, following claims of longstanding abuse by their parents. Kim has praised the brothers' conduct in prison, pointing to their education achievements and roles as mentors and caregivers. Her plea has been bolstered by family support and heightened interest from the Netflix series 'Monsters.'

(With inputs from agencies.)