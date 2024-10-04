Lady Gaga Shines as Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Lady Gaga revealed insights into her psychological journey while portraying Harley Quinn in the film 'Joker: Folie a Deux', directed by Todd Phillips. The musical psychological thriller was warmly received at its premiere during the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

In 'Joker: Folie a Deux', Gaga stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as the Joker. Her character, Lee, evolves into Harley Quinn in Arkham State Hospital, complementing Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. This sequel to the acclaimed 2019 film 'Joker' was launched in theaters on October 4, following its Venice debut.

The original 'Joker' film achieved both critical and commercial success, securing 11 Oscar nominations. In the new film, Lady Gaga joins a distinguished cast that includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz, with the narrative integrating musical elements.

Gaga addressed how playing intricate roles influences her mentally, admitting that while she becomes deeply invested, she does not carry characters home. Reflecting on her past role as Ally in 'A Star Is Born', she shared her journey in balancing personal and professional identities.

Regarding her private life, Gaga and her partner Michael Polansky publicly asserted their relationship at the Venice premiere. They later shared their engagement, initially kept confidential, suggesting wedding plans are underway.

Gaga expressed her happiness with Polansky, emphasizing her excitement for a shared future. Concurrently, 'Joker: Folie a Deux', featuring an ensemble cast including Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz, is now showing in theaters, according to reports from People.

