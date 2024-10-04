Magnus Carlsen's Time Tumble: Triveni's Chess Triumph in Global League

In a surprising twist at the Global Chess League, world champion Magnus Carlsen ran out of time against Alireza Firouzja, resulting in a crucial victory for the Triveni Continental Kings over the Alpine Sg Pipers. The match was initially balanced with both teams vying for dominance.

A turning point came when Richard Rapport of the Pipers launched a fierce attack, gaining an initial lead. However, Triveni's strategy paid off as they capitalized on Carlsen's unexpected time lapse, leading to a stunning victory.

In another major matchup, upGrad Mumba Masters secured a significant win over Ganges Grandmasters. Viking chess grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave outmaneuvered five-time champion Vishwanathan Anand, contributing to a commanding victory for the Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)