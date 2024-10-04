Magnus Carlsen's Time Tumble: Triveni's Chess Triumph in Global League
In a thrilling turn of events at the Global Chess League, Magnus Carlsen lost on time against Alireza Firouzja, leading to Triveni Continental Kings' victory over Alpine Sg Pipers. In another highlight, upGrad Mumba Masters won against Ganges Grandmasters, with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave defeating Vishwanathan Anand.
In a surprising twist at the Global Chess League, world champion Magnus Carlsen ran out of time against Alireza Firouzja, resulting in a crucial victory for the Triveni Continental Kings over the Alpine Sg Pipers. The match was initially balanced with both teams vying for dominance.
A turning point came when Richard Rapport of the Pipers launched a fierce attack, gaining an initial lead. However, Triveni's strategy paid off as they capitalized on Carlsen's unexpected time lapse, leading to a stunning victory.
In another major matchup, upGrad Mumba Masters secured a significant win over Ganges Grandmasters. Viking chess grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave outmaneuvered five-time champion Vishwanathan Anand, contributing to a commanding victory for the Masters.
