Tragedy Strikes: Fishermen Lost in Arabian Sea

Two fishermen died after their boat capsized off the Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra. The incident happened around 2 am near Nivati beach. While two drowned, 12 others survived. The deceased were Raghunath Dharmaji Yeraji and Anand Pundlik Paradkar, both from Vengurla taluka. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, two fishermen lost their lives when their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Sindhudurg's coast in Maharashtra. The accident took place in the early hours near Nivati beach, involving 14 fishermen in total. While two succumbed, others reached the shore safely.

Identified as Raghunath Dharmaji Yeraji, aged 49, and Anand Pundlik Paradkar, aged 52, the victims were residents of Vengurla taluka in Sindhudurg district. An accidental death report has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the mishap.

Local officials are looking into the safety protocols followed during the fishing expedition, as community members mourn the loss of their colleagues. The focus remains on ensuring such tragedies are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

