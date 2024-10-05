Tragedy Strikes: Fishermen Lost in Arabian Sea

In a tragic incident, two fishermen lost their lives when their boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Sindhudurg's coast in Maharashtra. The accident took place in the early hours near Nivati beach, involving 14 fishermen in total. While two succumbed, others reached the shore safely.

Identified as Raghunath Dharmaji Yeraji, aged 49, and Anand Pundlik Paradkar, aged 52, the victims were residents of Vengurla taluka in Sindhudurg district. An accidental death report has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the mishap.

Local officials are looking into the safety protocols followed during the fishing expedition, as community members mourn the loss of their colleagues. The focus remains on ensuring such tragedies are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)