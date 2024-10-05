Nihal Sarin's Tactical Brilliance Propels Alaskan Knights to Leadership in Global Chess League

Indian chess prodigy Nihal Sarin's strategic prowess has steered PBG Alaskan Knights to the forefront of the Global Chess League standings after a dramatic day two.

The competition saw the Knights clinching victory in all three of their matches, prominently defeating American Gambits and Mumba Masters, and securing nine match points.

The day's highlight was Sarin's decisive role in an 8-5 win against Mumba Masters, positioning the Alaskan Knights as sole leaders, with rivals like upGrad Mumba Masters and Ganges Grandmasters trailing behind.

