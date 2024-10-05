Modi's Whirlwind Maharashtra Visit: Prayers, Tributes, and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a one-day visit to Maharashtra, beginning with a visit to the revered Jagdamba Mata temple in Washim district. During his visit on Saturday, Modi offered prayers at the temple, a significant spiritual site in the region.

In conjunction with this, he paid homage to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their samadhis located in Poharadevi, reinforcing the cultural ethos.

Modi's itinerary is packed, beginning with a warm reception at Nanded airport by BJP leader Ashok Chavan before his helicopter journey to Poharadevi. Following Washim, the Prime Minister will head to Thane and Mumbai to spearhead the unveiling of crucial infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)