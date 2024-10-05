Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's Surprise Bengaluru Concert Appearance Shocks Fans

Alia Bhatt surprised fans at Alan Walker's Bengaluru concert by appearing on stage in a blue denim outfit, promoting her upcoming film 'Jigra.' The event was shared on social media by Dharma Movies. Walker is on a 10-city India tour, ending in Hyderabad on October 20.

Updated: 05-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:21 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, acclaimed actor Alia Bhatt delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Norwegian DJ Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru. Clad in a striking blue denim strapless co-ord set, Bhatt took to the stage to promote her soon-to-be-released film, 'Jigra.'

The momentous occasion was captured and shared across social media platforms, drawing enthusiastic responses from fans and celebrities alike. Bhatt greeted the audience with a warm 'Namaskara Bengaluru,' as the track 'Chal Kudiye' from 'Jigra' played in the background. Dharma Movies, the production banner backing the film, also posted a video showcasing the actor alongside Walker.

Currently renowned in the electronic music landscape for hits like 'Faded' and 'On My Way,' Alan Walker is performing across ten cities in his 'WalkerWorld India' tour, culminating in Hyderabad on October 20. Meanwhile, 'Jigra,' a film produced by Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, is set for a theatrical release on October 11. The gripping story follows Satya, played by Bhatt, as she embarks on a perilous quest to rescue her brother from imprisonment abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

