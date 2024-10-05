Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Set to Lead 'Race 4': A Glimpse into the Iconic Franchise's Next Chapter

Saif Ali Khan returns for 'Race 4', the latest in the action franchise, set to film in 2025. Producer Ramesh Taurani confirms the project will feature an ensemble cast and an intriguing script. Despite mixed reviews for 'Race 3,' Taurani remains optimistic. Additionally, plans for 'Soldier 2' are underway.

Saif Ali Khan is set to make a return in the much-anticipated 'Race 4', according to veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani. The star-studded action thriller, part of a popular franchise, is expected to start filming in 2025 with an ensemble cast, though the director is yet to be decided.

Taurani, the founder of Tips Films, emphasized Saif's pivotal role in previous entries, noting his performance in the first two movies as exceptional. With the script and cast being finalized, the official announcement will precede the movie going on floors, marking an exciting chapter for the series known for its action and intricate plots.

While 'Race 3' delivered notable box office returns despite mixed reviews, Taurani is committed to surpassing expectations with the fourth installment. Beyond 'Race 4', Taurani revealed plans for 'Soldier 2' and upcoming projects featuring David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan, and the film 'Maalik', starring Rajkummar Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

