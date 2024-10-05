Sowmya Set to Shine: India's Hope at Miss Globe 2024
Sowmya, a Bengaluru-based model and actress, has been crowned Miss Globe India 2024. She will represent India in the Miss Globe 2024 international competition in Albania. Known for her work in Telugu film Indrajaalam, Sowmya first gained attention by winning Miss Karnataka 2022.
Sowmya, hailing from Bengaluru, has been honored with the title of Miss Globe India 2024.
With this achievement, she will carry the hopes of India to the international stage of Miss Globe 2024, set to take place in Albania on October 15. Her crowning moment was graced by Dr. Aishwarya Paatapati, a former titleholder, who saw Sowmya's promise of success akin to her own top 15 finish last year.
Sowmya's career is marked by a dual focus on modeling and acting, recently stepping into the Telugu film industry with her role in 'Indrajaalam'. Fluent in multiple languages, she first captured public attention as Miss Karnataka 2022.
The Miss Globe India event is orchestrated by the national-level pageant Miss Celeste India, led by Yogesh Mishra and Nimisha Mishra of Fusion Group fame.
Expectations run high for Sowmya, who follows in the illustrious footsteps of her predecessors, as she prepares for the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
