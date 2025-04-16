Left Menu

Courtney Henggeler Exits Acting: A Farewell After Two Decades

Actress Courtney Henggeler, known for her role in Netflix's 'Cobra Kai,' announces her retirement from acting after a 20-year career. Her decision, shared on Substack, marks the end of her journey, reflecting on the hustle and occasional roles that defined her professional life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:54 IST
Courtney Henggeler Exits Acting: A Farewell After Two Decades
Courtney Henggeler (Photo: Instagram/@courtneyhenggeler). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Courtney Henggeler, who has become a household name through her portrayal of Amanda LaRusso in Netflix's popular series 'Cobra Kai,' has officially announced her retirement from the acting industry. This announcement came after a notable two-decade-long career, as reported by Variety.

Henggeler shared her decision through a post on the platform Substack, revealing that she 'hung up her gloves' and informed her agents of her retirement with a desire to step away from being a 'cog in the wheel of the machine.' She expressed a new-found aspiration to 'be the machine' herself.

Henggeler's career included her debut episode in the television series 'House' in 2005 and her recent role in George Clooney's film 'The Boys in the Boat.' The decision marks the close of her journey with 'Cobra Kai,' which originated on 'YouTube Red' and later moved to Netflix, concluding its final chapter earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

