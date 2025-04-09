Justice Sanjeev Kumar Appointed Acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice has officially announced Justice Sanjeev Kumar's appointment as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. This appointment follows the retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabastan, with Kumar assuming his duties from April 10, 2025, as per Article 223 of the Indian Constitution.

The decision comes amid anticipation regarding the Supreme Court Collegium's proposal to elevate Justice Arun Palli of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the position, which is yet to receive the Union government's nod. Justice Sanjeev Kumar has an extensive legal background, beginning with his education in Kathua, leading to a distinguished legal career marked by over two hundred reported judgments.

Having served as Government Advocate multiple times, Justice Kumar's expertise is deeply rooted in representing various governmental departments. His career highlights include significant court cases like the Toshakana and Assembly Dissolution matters. He took oath as a permanent judge on June 6, 2017. Kumar's vast experience is expected to guide his interim leadership effectively.

