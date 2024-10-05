Uproar in Upper Siang: Villagers Unite Against Hydropower Project

Protests erupted in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district as hundreds rallied against the proposed 12,500-mw hydropower project on Saturday. The demonstration, led by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), took place in Geku village, voicing strong opposition to the ongoing study concerning the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Approximately 600 villagers assembled at the protest site early in the morning, expressing their discontent with the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Authorities reported the protest ended peacefully by 1 pm.

The NHPC's proposal to construct the dam has faced significant resistance from the Adi community, citing threats to their land, environment, and traditional lifestyle. As the government spots potential in boosting regional infrastructure and economy, locals warn of environmental harm and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)