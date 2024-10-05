India's Maritime Heritage: A Conclave to Celebrate a 10,000-Year Legacy

In a move to spotlight India's extensive maritime history, Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal convened with top archaeologists, museologists, and historians. The meeting aimed at organizing the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave to document the nation's ancient maritime exploits.

The conclave, set for December 2024, promises to gather global experts to share insights on India's 10,000-year-old maritime past. Discussions will delve into the cultural and economic impacts, featuring topics such as language, literature, art, and architecture as they relate to maritime traditions.

Additionally, attendees will experience exhibitions of the diverse traditions, cuisine, and sports of India's coastal regions. Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of maritime history in informing future initiatives on conservation and leadership in the maritime sector.

