Triveni Kings Triumph in Global Chess League Stunner

Alireza Firouzja led the Triveni Continental Kings to a decisive victory over the American Gambits in the Global Chess League, with an impressive 15-3 score. Other key wins included Wei Yi's victory over Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Alexandra Kosteniuk's defeat of Bibisara Assaubayeva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:13 IST
In a thrilling Global Chess League match, Alireza Firouzja spearheaded Triveni Continental Kings to a remarkable win over American Gambits. This showdown saw Nakamura struggling from the outset, conceding defeat to Firouzja's strategic play.

The Kings outshone their opponents, clinching a dominating 15-3 victory. Notably, Wei Yi bested Jan-Krzysztof Duda, while Alexandra Kosteniuk achieved a comeback win against Bibisara Assaubayeva. The league highlighted the fierce challenge of elite chess, underscored by Firouzja's remark on the event's competitive nature.

In a separate match, Alpine Pipers emerged victorious against Mumba Masters with a score of 12-4. Daniel Dardha secured a pivotal win on the junior board, pushing the Pipers up the league rankings and displaying their tenacity in crucial matchups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

