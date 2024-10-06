Left Menu

Bollywood Stars and Influencers Under Scrutiny in Rs 500-Crore Fraud Probe

Delhi Police have issued notices to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and comedian Bharti Singh, among others, in connection with a massive Rs 500-crore app-based fraud. Allegedly involving the HIBOX app, the scam promised high returns and involved numerous social media influencers promoting investments.

Updated: 06-10-2024 00:19 IST
In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have sent official notices to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and popular comedian Bharti Singh, among others, in relation to a sprawling Rs 500-crore app-based fraud. A police spokesman confirmed the notices, adding that those summoned must assist in the ongoing investigation.

The alleged scam centers around the mobile application HIBOX, which promised investors substantial returns. According to reports, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including some well-known figures, promoted this botched scheme. The police have received an overwhelming number of complaints, reportedly over 500, each alleging the role of influencers in swaying public investments with promises of extraordinary returns.

Despite the police's summons, many of those involved have yet to cooperatively participate in the probe. The arrest of the primary suspect, a Chennai resident named Sivaram, signifies progress in the investigation as authorities pursue further leads in the unfolding case.

