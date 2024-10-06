Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles at Mishru's 'Resonance' Collection Unveiling

Shraddha Kapoor stole the spotlight as she strode down the runway in an exquisite lehenga at the unveiling of Mishru's 'Resonance 2024/25' collection. The event, held at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi, showcased the vibrant creativity of Hyderabad-based designer, Swapna Anumolu, through a beautifully curated line of couture that includes both traditional and Indo-western styles.

The 'Stree' actress radiated elegance, her outfit shimmering under the lights with intricate beadwork and detailed embroidery. The collection, which ranged from classic whites to bold pinks, drew heavy inspiration from nature's reclamation of man-made environments, a theme dear to Anumolu's design philosophy this season.

As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her fashion moment, she simultaneously basks in the unprecedented success of her film 'Stree 2'. The movie, which has set new financial records by outgrossing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', is making waves for its captivating storyline and notable cameos by stars like Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)