Michael J. Fox: Reflections on '80s Fame and Family Reactions at Comic Con

Michael J. Fox, Emmy-winning actor famed for 'Family Ties' and 'Back to the Future', shared his daughters’ reactions to watching him on-screen at Los Angeles Comic Con. Reflecting on his '80s fame, he discussed the dedication of acting back then compared to the current celebrity culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:23 IST
Michael J Fox (Image source: Instagram/ @realmikejfox) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-winning actor Michael J. Fox, celebrated for his roles in 'Family Ties' and the 'Back to the Future' trilogy, revealed personal insights and family reactions while addressing fans at the Los Angeles Comic Con. Fox, speaking to People, reflected on how his daughters felt watching him portray iconic characters, admitting, "I don't know if my daughters have seen it."

'Back to the Future,' directed by Robert Zemeckis and released in 1985, is an American science fiction staple starring Fox alongside Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson. The film's success led to two sequels, cementing its place in cinema history. Addressing how he managed to portray multiple characters, Fox emphasized the importance of meeting high expectations and making director Bob Gale proud.

Fox shares three daughters and a son with his wife, Tracy Pollan, often showcasing their family moments on social media. Reflecting on his career and the evolution of fame, Fox remarked how demanding the '80s industry was compared to today's celebrity culture, emphasizing the necessity of talent and hard work back then, contrasting with the current focus on superficial aspects like fashion and social media fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

