Left Menu

Justin Timberlake Celebrates 12-Year Anniversary with Heartfelt Tribute Onstage

During his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Justin Timberlake delighted fans at Montreal's Bell Centre by celebrating his 12th anniversary with wife Jessica Biel. While performing, Timberlake acknowledged Biel's presence on stage, sharing a heartfelt tribute that was later posted by Biel with a kissy-heart emoji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:56 IST
Justin Timberlake Celebrates 12-Year Anniversary with Heartfelt Tribute Onstage
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel (Image source: Instagram/ @justintimberlake). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned American singer and actor Justin Timberlake took a moment during his live performance at Montreal's Bell Centre to celebrate a personal milestone. As part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the 10-time Grammy winner paid tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, marking their 12th anniversary with a heartfelt onstage announcement.

With Biel, 42, watching from the side of the stage, Timberlake expressed his gratitude to the Montreal audience. 'It's a very special evening for me,' he declared, highlighting the significance of his wife's presence on such a memorable day. Timberlake emotionally conveyed his affection, telling the crowd, 'I love you, baby,' while placing a hand on his heart.

Jessica Biel later shared the intimate moment on Instagram, complimenting it with a loving message. 'Wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else,' she remarked in her post. Married in Italy in 2012, the couple shares two sons and frequently acknowledges their anniversary publicly. Timberlake's tour continues with future dates in North America before heading internationally in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024