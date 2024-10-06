Justin Timberlake Celebrates 12-Year Anniversary with Heartfelt Tribute Onstage

Renowned American singer and actor Justin Timberlake took a moment during his live performance at Montreal's Bell Centre to celebrate a personal milestone. As part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the 10-time Grammy winner paid tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, marking their 12th anniversary with a heartfelt onstage announcement.

With Biel, 42, watching from the side of the stage, Timberlake expressed his gratitude to the Montreal audience. 'It's a very special evening for me,' he declared, highlighting the significance of his wife's presence on such a memorable day. Timberlake emotionally conveyed his affection, telling the crowd, 'I love you, baby,' while placing a hand on his heart.

Jessica Biel later shared the intimate moment on Instagram, complimenting it with a loving message. 'Wouldn't want to spend it anywhere else,' she remarked in her post. Married in Italy in 2012, the couple shares two sons and frequently acknowledges their anniversary publicly. Timberlake's tour continues with future dates in North America before heading internationally in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)