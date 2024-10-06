Tragic Curtain Call: The Final Performance of Sunil Kaushik

In a tragic turn of events, Sunil Kaushik, renowned for his role as Lord Rama, succumbed to a heart attack during a performance of Sita's 'swayamvar' scene at a Ramlila in Vishwakarma Nagar. The 45-year-old property dealer was a key figure in the 'Jai Shri Ramlila' committee.

Kaushik, who had been performing since 1987, abruptly left the stage after experiencing chest pain. Despite efforts from his family, who quickly sought medical help, Kaushik was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The incident has fueled discussions, notably by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, about the potential link between sudden heart failures and COVID-19 vaccines, adding to ongoing debates across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)