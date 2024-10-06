A Flavourful Fusion: Helly Raichura's Innovative Take on Indian Cuisine in Australia

Helly Raichura, a talented self-taught chef originally from Ahmedabad, has carved a niche for herself in Melbourne's culinary scene. Since moving to Australia in 2007, she has been innovating by integrating native Australian herbs into traditional Indian dishes.

Her restaurant, Entry Via Laundry, which launched in 2022, is celebrated for blending familiar Indian tastes with unfamiliar Australian elements, such as Davidson plum and Geraldton wax. Raichura's approach connects her cultural roots while embracing her adopted homeland's ingredients.

Renowned for her unique culinary style, Raichura's dishes include 'vada pav' with a flaky twist and 'Lemon myrtle rasam.' Her work reflects a blend of nostalgia and creativity, offering an authentic yet innovative dining experience that resonates with patrons seeking a sense of home.

