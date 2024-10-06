Left Menu

Unveiling Mahakumbh 2025: A New Logo Reflecting Cultural Grandeur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced the vibrant new logo for Mahakumbh 2025, symbolizing religious prosperity and cultural richness. This logo, featuring mythological and spiritual elements, represents Sanatan civilization's nature and human confluence. Recognized by UNESCO, Mahakumbh is globally significant as a spiritual congregation with deep cultural roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, unveiled the official logo for Mahakumbh 2025, which was showcased at an event this past Sunday. The newly crafted multi-colored logo is a symbol of religious and economic prosperity, depicting the mythological Amrit Kalash, known from the legendary ocean churning stories.

This logo, which highlights the confluence of nature and humanity within Sanatan civilization, features intricate designs like a temple, a seer, an urn, and an Akshayvat tree, as well as an image of Lord Hanuman. As an emblem for Mahakumbh 2025, it embodies the perpetual flow of self-awareness and public well-being.

Kumbh Mela, noted by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,' is esteemed as the globe's largest non-violent gathering of pilgrims. The Mahakumbh is significant not only spiritually but culturally, encapsulating its impact in the newly-designed logo, which also includes depictions of sadhus, religious sites, and the prominent Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

