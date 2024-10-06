Left Menu

Riteish Deshmukh Reflects on Bigg Boss Marathi Success and His Hosting Role

Actor Riteish Deshmukh discusses his popular hosting style in 'Bigg Boss Marathi', shares experience and the challenges of balancing his roles amid filming 'Housefull 5'. He reveals future projects including 'Masti 4' and a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Riteish Deshmukh (Image source:Instagram/ @riteishd). Image Credit: ANI
Riteish Deshmukh, the famed actor and current host of 'Bigg Boss Marathi', has left a lasting impression on the audience with his charismatic style. With the grand finale of the season approaching, Deshmukh opened up about the show's success and his journey as a host.

In a discussion with ANI, Deshmukh credited the phenomenal response to both the show's creators and its contestants. He shared his delight over being affectionately called 'Bhau' by fans, a nickname first bestowed on him by superstar Salman Khan. Deshmukh praised Khan, citing this unique bond as a cherished experience.

Even amid filming commitments for 'Housefull 5' in London, Deshmukh ensured his attendance at the show's finale. He detailed elaborate logistical efforts, such as flying back for a day, to honor his hosting duties. Looking ahead, Deshmukh expressed excitement about future projects including 'Masti 4' and a directorial venture focusing on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 'Bigg Boss Marathi' continues its popular run on Colors Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

