Riteish Deshmukh Reflects on Bigg Boss Marathi Success and His Hosting Role

Riteish Deshmukh, the famed actor and current host of 'Bigg Boss Marathi', has left a lasting impression on the audience with his charismatic style. With the grand finale of the season approaching, Deshmukh opened up about the show's success and his journey as a host.

In a discussion with ANI, Deshmukh credited the phenomenal response to both the show's creators and its contestants. He shared his delight over being affectionately called 'Bhau' by fans, a nickname first bestowed on him by superstar Salman Khan. Deshmukh praised Khan, citing this unique bond as a cherished experience.

Even amid filming commitments for 'Housefull 5' in London, Deshmukh ensured his attendance at the show's finale. He detailed elaborate logistical efforts, such as flying back for a day, to honor his hosting duties. Looking ahead, Deshmukh expressed excitement about future projects including 'Masti 4' and a directorial venture focusing on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 'Bigg Boss Marathi' continues its popular run on Colors Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)