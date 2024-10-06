Left Menu

Ananya Panday: Navigating the Digital Realm in Cinema

Ananya Panday discusses her roles in films emphasizing social media and technology, particularly in 'CTRL.' Reflecting on her experiences, Panday acknowledges the importance of social media in today's narratives and shares insights on her relationship with her online presence and career aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:52 IST
Ananya Panday: Navigating the Digital Realm in Cinema
Ananya Panday
  • Country:
  • India

Ananya Panday is carving a niche in the cinematic landscape, where social media and technology play central roles. With projects like 'CTRL,' 'Call Me Bae,' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Panday is becoming synonymous with stories rooted in modern technology.

In 'CTRL,' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Panday portrays Nella, a social media influencer grappling with the complexities of her digital life. The actor highlights the inevitability of technology becoming a prevalent character in film narratives.

Panday reflects on her journey, discussing her growth and aspirations within the industry while navigating the intricacies of her public and digital personas. 'Gehraiyaan' marked a pivotal moment in her career, opening doors to more fulfilling opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024