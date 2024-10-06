Ananya Panday: Navigating the Digital Realm in Cinema

Ananya Panday is carving a niche in the cinematic landscape, where social media and technology play central roles. With projects like 'CTRL,' 'Call Me Bae,' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Panday is becoming synonymous with stories rooted in modern technology.

In 'CTRL,' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Panday portrays Nella, a social media influencer grappling with the complexities of her digital life. The actor highlights the inevitability of technology becoming a prevalent character in film narratives.

Panday reflects on her journey, discussing her growth and aspirations within the industry while navigating the intricacies of her public and digital personas. 'Gehraiyaan' marked a pivotal moment in her career, opening doors to more fulfilling opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)