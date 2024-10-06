Thailand's Provincial Crisis: Floodwaters, Elephants, and Evacuation Efforts

Central Thailand is grappling with severe flooding as authorities release water from a major dam amid ongoing heavy rains. The Irrigation Department's move followed a period of intense rainfall, prompting provinces to brace for rising water levels.

In Chiang Mai, floodwaters have isolated elderly residents and cut power in some neighborhoods. Volunteer rescue teams, utilizing boats, are tirelessly delivering essential supplies and evacuating those in need. Popular tourist districts have not been spared, submerged under up to a meter of water.

Concerns extend to wildlife, particularly elephants at the Elephant Nature Park. Efforts continue to move them to safety, yet several remain missing or deceased as flood conditions persist. This crisis highlights the recurring challenges faced during Thailand's monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)