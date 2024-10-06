Bigg Boss 18: 'Time Ka Taandav' Promises a Thrilling Time-Travel Adventure

An electric atmosphere pervaded the launch of the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' as host Salman Khan introduced the theme 'Time Ka Taandav.' The premiering episode, aired on Colors TV and JioCinema, unveiled a lavish new house for contestants to claim as home, hinting at the season's thrilling past, present, and future elements.

Audiences were given an extensive tour of the opulent residence, spotlighting a generous living room, a sprawling kitchen, and a unique confession room. A standout feature is the jail area, intriguingly designed to mimic a cave, promising added excitement as the show progresses.

In a whimsical twist, Khan engaged in dialogue with his past and future selves during the premiere, humorously encountering an AI-generated future self suggesting he might still be hosting in the 38th season. This narrative encapsulates the theme, infused with advice and reflection from his younger self.

Colors TV shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse with a teaser proclaiming the season's chaos: 'Ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!' The competition boasts 18 contestants vying for a Rs 50 Lakh prize, aiming to emulate last season's winner, Munawar Faruqui.

Incorporating a spiritual element, guru Aniruddhacharya appeared as a guest, elevating the premiere's allure. Bigg Boss 18, promising a blend of drama, strategy, and impending chaos, airs weekends at 9 PM, keeping its audience eagerly anticipating each twist and turn. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)