Water Conservation Takes Center Stage at Jal-Jagar Mahotsav
Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Raman Singh highlighted the need for water conservation at the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav in Dhamtari. He warned about groundwater pollution if environmental protection is ignored. The event included international delegates and featured activities like a half marathon and a walkathon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:13 IST
During a significant event dedicated to water conservation, Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Raman Singh emphasized the critical need to protect every drop of water.
Speaking at the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav in Dhamtari, Singh warned that neglecting environmental protection could lead to groundwater pollution.
The event saw participation from over 150 delegates worldwide, including 69 water experts and Padma Shri recipients, and featured a half marathon and other physical activities.
