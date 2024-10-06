Water Conservation Takes Center Stage at Jal-Jagar Mahotsav

During a significant event dedicated to water conservation, Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Raman Singh emphasized the critical need to protect every drop of water.

Speaking at the Jal-Jagar Mahotsav in Dhamtari, Singh warned that neglecting environmental protection could lead to groundwater pollution.

The event saw participation from over 150 delegates worldwide, including 69 water experts and Padma Shri recipients, and featured a half marathon and other physical activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)