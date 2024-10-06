Pamela Anderson's Bold Return: New Projects and Rekindled Passion

Pamela Anderson is embarking on an exhilarating chapter in her career, with major projects like 'The Naked Gun', featuring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. Anderson expressed her enthusiasm at the Zurich Film Festival, announcing, 'Liam is hysterical in it,' reports Variety.

With production led by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, the film is already making headlines. Anderson is also engaged in 'Rosebud Pruning', directed by Karim Ainouz. The project included uniquely immersive rehearsals, such as character-driven family dinners.

She praised Karim Ainouz's direction, describing him as 'unbelievable'. The ensemble drama boasts a star-studded lineup, including Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, and Riley Keough. During the festival, Anderson received the prestigious Golden Eye Award while promoting her cookbook, 'I Love You: Recipes From the Heart'.

Reflecting on her career transformation, Anderson said, 'I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more,' as reported by Variety. Her renewed career prominence follows the release of her documentary 'Pamela, a Love Story' and memoir 'Love, Pamela'.

Anderson acknowledged the dual nature of her fame, stating, 'It's great to be part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse.' Despite her past struggles with depression, she feels empowered by current opportunities.

Growing up, Anderson's 'mischievous' spirit was influenced by her Finnish grandfather, sparking her imagination and ambition. Her show business journey began in modeling, which she humorously remarked, 'I don't know if I would call it modeling.'

Reflecting on her past, she stated, 'I don't think I could have played this character in 'The Last Showgirl' if I wouldn't have the life that I had, so it was worth it.' Her role as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago' on Broadway marked a significant career pivot. 'You never know what you are capable of until you try,' she remarked.

Reconnecting with her roots, Anderson is embracing her past while looking ahead. Returning to her childhood home was an emotional journey, aiming to 'get my power back.' Facing fears in her latest film, especially alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, has been pivotal.

'She showed up to the table read in her spray tan... Now, I feel like I've known her all my life,' Anderson recalled, highlighting their supportive relationship. Her authenticity shines through her approach to 'The Last Showgirl' where she chose to go makeup-free.

'Walking with a bare face is so vulnerable,' she confessed, eager for audiences to see her true self. With newfound purpose, Anderson asserted, 'I just want to know what I am made of. There is never enough time, so why not just go for it?' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)