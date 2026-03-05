Left Menu

Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ​called again on Israel's president ​to grant Prime Minister Benjamin ‌Netanyahu a ​pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran. * Trump ⁠has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times ​before. * Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:45 IST
Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him
  • Country:
  • Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ​called again on Israel's president ​to grant Prime Minister Benjamin ‌Netanyahu a ​pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran. * Trump, ‌referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, said in an interview with Israel's N12 television news: "President Herzog must give Bibi a pardon today. I don't want there to ‌be anything troubling Bibi other than the war with Iran ... Herzog is a disgrace ... ‌he promised me five times to give Bibi a pardon."

* President Isaac Herzog's office did not immediately respond to Trump's reported remarks. KEY CONTEXT

* Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to ⁠be charged ​with a crime ⁠and denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump ⁠has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times ​before.

* Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November. * Herzog has in ⁠the past disputed Trump's claim that he had promised to grant Netanyahu a pardon and in ⁠February ​said, in response to a similar call by Trump, that Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law.

* The United States and ⁠Israel on Saturday launched a joint bombing campaign against Iran. WHAT'S NEXT

* Under Israeli ⁠law, the president ⁠has the authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial. The legal process of a ‌pardon ‌can be slow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

 India
2
CORRECTED-Twenty-four US states announce lawsuit to stop Trump’s latest global tariffs

CORRECTED-Twenty-four US states announce lawsuit to stop Trump’s latest glob...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

 Global
4
BEL, Bellatrix Aerospace sign MoU to develop technologies for VLEO

BEL, Bellatrix Aerospace sign MoU to develop technologies for VLEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026