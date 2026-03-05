Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called again on Israel's president to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran. * Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times before. * Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November.
- Country:
- Israel
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called again on Israel's president to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon for corruption charges, saying the premier should have nothing on his mind but the war with Iran. * Trump, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, said in an interview with Israel's N12 television news: "President Herzog must give Bibi a pardon today. I don't want there to be anything troubling Bibi other than the war with Iran ... Herzog is a disgrace ... he promised me five times to give Bibi a pardon."
* President Isaac Herzog's office did not immediately respond to Trump's reported remarks. KEY CONTEXT
* Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon several times before.
* Netanyahu submitted his pardon request in November. * Herzog has in the past disputed Trump's claim that he had promised to grant Netanyahu a pardon and in February said, in response to a similar call by Trump, that Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law.
* The United States and Israel on Saturday launched a joint bombing campaign against Iran. WHAT'S NEXT
* Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial. The legal process of a pardon can be slow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Eases Sanctions for Rosneft's German Operations Amid Rising Energy Concerns
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Submarine Strike on Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka
Impending Chaos: Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Spring Break Travel
U.S. Strategy Shift: Military Force vs. Drug Cartels
U.S. Medical Schools Expand Nutrition Education in Trump-Era Initiative