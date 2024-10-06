Tragedy Amidst the Splendor: IAF Air Show Causes Stir

An extraordinary air show by the Indian Air Force captivated spectators along Chennai's Marina Beach. The event showcased remarkable aerial displays, including performances by the Garud commandos and renowned aircraft like Rafale, Dakota, and Tejas. However, the day was overshadowed by the deaths of five attendees, attributed to extreme exhaustion.

Despite the heat, thousands dressed the beachfront, leading to traffic congestion and overcrowded public transports. Emergency personnel were on hand to attend to nearly 30 people hospitalized with symptoms of dehydration. The DMK government faced criticism over inadequate arrangements, with the Leader of Opposition expressing condolences to affected families.

The grandeur of the IAF Day, attended by dignitaries such as Chief of Air Staff Marshal Amar Preet Singh, was shared with a massive crowd after years of hosting the event in Delhi. Along with spectacular visuals, the show, featuring nearly 72 aircraft, was a record-setting feat, showcasing the prowess and innovation of the nation's air force.

(With inputs from agencies.)