Marriott Tech Accelerator Launches in Hyderabad with ANSR Partnership

In a significant move, Marriott International has teamed up with industry leader ANSR to set up the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad. This marks Marriott's first Global Capability Center, envisioned to boost the company's global tech operations.

Lalit Ahuja, the CEO of ANSR, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Hyderabad's vibrant tech ecosystem as a key factor in choosing the location. ANSR's comprehensive services include advisory and workspace solutions, delivered through their innovative GCC SuperApp.

Drew Pinto from Marriott International emphasized Hyderabad's reputation as an IT hub, appreciating the support from ANSR and the Telangana government. This project is expected to expand Marriott's technology workforce significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)