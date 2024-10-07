Left Menu

Marriott Tech Accelerator Launches in Hyderabad with ANSR Partnership

Marriott International partners with ANSR to establish its first Global Capability Center in Hyderabad. This initiative, known as the Marriott Tech Accelerator, aims to enhance the company's technology infrastructure and solutions through a robust local talent pool.

Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:16 IST
In a significant move, Marriott International has teamed up with industry leader ANSR to set up the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad. This marks Marriott's first Global Capability Center, envisioned to boost the company's global tech operations.

Lalit Ahuja, the CEO of ANSR, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Hyderabad's vibrant tech ecosystem as a key factor in choosing the location. ANSR's comprehensive services include advisory and workspace solutions, delivered through their innovative GCC SuperApp.

Drew Pinto from Marriott International emphasized Hyderabad's reputation as an IT hub, appreciating the support from ANSR and the Telangana government. This project is expected to expand Marriott's technology workforce significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

