As of October 7, 2023, the biases in Western media coverage surrounding the Gaza conflict have become glaringly apparent, highlighting a long-standing issue deeply rooted in historical and cultural contexts. These biases often favor the Israeli perspective while marginalizing the Palestinian narrative, a pattern seen before.

Recent analyses, including a study by the Centre for Media Monitoring, have revealed skewed coverage in major media outlets, prioritizing Israeli viewpoints. Media conglomerates, like Axel Springer, have reportedly directed staff to focus on Israeli perspectives, furthering this bias.

Italian media also demonstrates similar tendencies in framing issues. A study examining coverage from 2019 to 2021 showed a consistent bias towards Israel, influenced by Italy's historical experiences. Efforts to achieve balanced reporting are necessary to reshape narratives around this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)