Left Menu

Durga Puja Themes Tackle Social Issues and Cultural Revival

Durga Puja celebrations across Kolkata are highlighting various social, environmental, and cultural issues through creative themes. From advocating women's rights and social justice to reviving ancient artistry, organizers are sparking conversations on urgent societal challenges. Unique pandals showcase themes such as ecological threats, Dokra art, and water conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:45 IST
Durga Puja Themes Tackle Social Issues and Cultural Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Durga Puja in Kolkata is witnessing a shift towards meaningful themes that address pressing social and cultural issues. The celebrations are not just about tradition and devotion but also serve as a platform for powerful commentary on societal challenges.

One puja committee has bravely chosen to highlight the protests following the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor. Their theme, titled 'Lajja' (shame), features a goddess with her face covered, symbolizing distress over the atrocity. Another committee focuses on social justice with their theme 'Suddhi' (purification), advocating for equality and community empowerment.

Additionally, environmental concerns are tackled by the Young Boys Club with their theme 'Ek Tukdo Aakash' (One Slice of Sky), warning of the ecological impact of rapid urbanization. Cultural revival is also prominent, with the Azadgarh Sevak Sangha showcasing ancient Dokra art. These innovative themes underscore the role of art and culture in fostering awareness and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024