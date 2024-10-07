Durga Puja Themes Tackle Social Issues and Cultural Revival

This year's Durga Puja in Kolkata is witnessing a shift towards meaningful themes that address pressing social and cultural issues. The celebrations are not just about tradition and devotion but also serve as a platform for powerful commentary on societal challenges.

One puja committee has bravely chosen to highlight the protests following the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor. Their theme, titled 'Lajja' (shame), features a goddess with her face covered, symbolizing distress over the atrocity. Another committee focuses on social justice with their theme 'Suddhi' (purification), advocating for equality and community empowerment.

Additionally, environmental concerns are tackled by the Young Boys Club with their theme 'Ek Tukdo Aakash' (One Slice of Sky), warning of the ecological impact of rapid urbanization. Cultural revival is also prominent, with the Azadgarh Sevak Sangha showcasing ancient Dokra art. These innovative themes underscore the role of art and culture in fostering awareness and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)