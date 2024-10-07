Dipa Karmakar: India's Gymnastic Trailblazer Retires

Indian gymnastics icon Dipa Karmakar has announced her retirement, ending a storied career marked by groundbreaking achievements and near-Olympic glory. The 31-year-old made history as the country's first female gymnast to compete in the Olympics, finishing an impressive fourth in the vault event in 2016.

Dipa Karmakar fell just 0.15 points short of securing an Olympic bronze, an accomplishment that had captivated the nation. Her decision to retire comes as she reflects on a career that has been punctuated by memorable highs and inevitable lows.

In a heartfelt statement, Karmakar shared her gratitude for a life dedicated to gymnastics, describing her journey as filled with invaluable moments. Her retirement marks the end of an era for Indian gymnastics, with her legacy set to inspire upcoming generations.

