Alia Bhatt Reveals Daughter Raha's Priceless Reactions to Bollywood Hits

Alia Bhatt shares her daughter Raha's cute reactions to famous songs like 'Radha Teri Chunari' and 'Badtameez Dil' during a film event. Raha, born in 2022, first watched 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra'. Meanwhile, Bhatt's movie 'Jigra' is set to release on October 11, directed by Vasan Bala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:21 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha (Image source: Instagram @aliaabhatt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating revelation at a media event for her anticipated film 'Jigra', Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared delightful details about her daughter Raha's reactions to some of her famous songs. The young starlet's fans were enchanted by her daughter Raha's affectionate responses on social media.

When asked which film she would first introduce to Raha, Alia expressed uncertainty, emphasizing the significance of such a choice. However, she revealed that the two-year-old recently watched her inaugural song 'Radha Teri Chunari' along with Ranbir Kapoor's iconic 'Badtameez Dil', following her initial exposure to 'Kesariya'.

The heartwarming anecdotes from the event quickly went viral, with comments online lauding the adorable moments. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra', featuring Vedang Raina, is slated for an October 11 release. The film's action-packed trailer showcases Bhatt as a fierce sister, highlighting her character's resilience and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

