Alia Bhatt Reveals Daughter Raha's Priceless Reactions to Bollywood Hits

In a captivating revelation at a media event for her anticipated film 'Jigra', Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared delightful details about her daughter Raha's reactions to some of her famous songs. The young starlet's fans were enchanted by her daughter Raha's affectionate responses on social media.

When asked which film she would first introduce to Raha, Alia expressed uncertainty, emphasizing the significance of such a choice. However, she revealed that the two-year-old recently watched her inaugural song 'Radha Teri Chunari' along with Ranbir Kapoor's iconic 'Badtameez Dil', following her initial exposure to 'Kesariya'.

The heartwarming anecdotes from the event quickly went viral, with comments online lauding the adorable moments. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra', featuring Vedang Raina, is slated for an October 11 release. The film's action-packed trailer showcases Bhatt as a fierce sister, highlighting her character's resilience and determination.

