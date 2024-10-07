Left Menu

'The Stimming Pool': A Neurodivergent Lens on Film-Making

'The Stimming Pool' is a unique documentary that explores film-making from a neurodivergent perspective. It features the work of five autistic artists who take audiences on a sensory journey, capturing their perceptions of the world in a series of vivid stories and scenes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:30 IST
'The Stimming Pool': A Neurodivergent Lens on Film-Making
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'The Stimming Pool', featured at the London Film Festival, offers a groundbreaking glimpse into the art of film-making through the eyes of five autistic artists.

This hybrid documentary by the Neurocultures Collective delivers an immersive sensory experience.

Through a series of vivid scenes, audiences are invited to see the world as these artists perceive it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024