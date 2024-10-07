'The Stimming Pool': A Neurodivergent Lens on Film-Making
'The Stimming Pool' is a unique documentary that explores film-making from a neurodivergent perspective. It features the work of five autistic artists who take audiences on a sensory journey, capturing their perceptions of the world in a series of vivid stories and scenes.
'The Stimming Pool', featured at the London Film Festival, offers a groundbreaking glimpse into the art of film-making through the eyes of five autistic artists.
This hybrid documentary by the Neurocultures Collective delivers an immersive sensory experience.
Through a series of vivid scenes, audiences are invited to see the world as these artists perceive it.
