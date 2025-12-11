Left Menu

Crackdown on Land Fraud: Six Arrested for Duping Rs 78 Lakh

In a major crackdown, police arrested six individuals for forging documents and selling a plot worth Rs 78 lakh. The scam was unearthed after Urvashi Gupta filed a complaint. Items seized include tech equipment and forged IDs, and authorities have frozen suspect bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:20 IST
Crackdown on Land Fraud: Six Arrested for Duping Rs 78 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, law enforcement authorities have apprehended six individuals involved in a land forgery case valued at Rs 78 lakh. These arrests came after a swift investigation triggered by a complaint lodged by Urvashi Gupta, a victim from Ghaziabad, raising the alarm on a fraudulent property transaction.

The accusers allegedly impersonated Gupta and forged documents to execute a sale deed, illegally transferring the ownership of her land in the village of Belana to a buyer named Pankaj Jain from Delhi. This act prompted an in-depth police investigation that identified eight suspects, resulting in the detention of six from various districts.

Officers seized a range of incriminating items, including a laptop, a printer, and falsified Aadhaar and PAN cards, providing evidence of the intricate fraud machinery. As part of the crackdown, the authorities have also frozen a suspect's bank account containing Rs 17.5 lakh, halting any further financial movements associated with the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025