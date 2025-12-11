Crackdown on Land Fraud: Six Arrested for Duping Rs 78 Lakh

In a significant development, law enforcement authorities have apprehended six individuals involved in a land forgery case valued at Rs 78 lakh. These arrests came after a swift investigation triggered by a complaint lodged by Urvashi Gupta, a victim from Ghaziabad, raising the alarm on a fraudulent property transaction.

The accusers allegedly impersonated Gupta and forged documents to execute a sale deed, illegally transferring the ownership of her land in the village of Belana to a buyer named Pankaj Jain from Delhi. This act prompted an in-depth police investigation that identified eight suspects, resulting in the detention of six from various districts.

Officers seized a range of incriminating items, including a laptop, a printer, and falsified Aadhaar and PAN cards, providing evidence of the intricate fraud machinery. As part of the crackdown, the authorities have also frozen a suspect's bank account containing Rs 17.5 lakh, halting any further financial movements associated with the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)