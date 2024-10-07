Left Menu

Pioneers in Genetics: MicroRNA Discovery Wins Nobel Prize in Medicine

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering microRNA and its significant role in how multicellular organisms develop. Their findings have provided new insights into gene regulation and cellular specialization, impacting the understanding of diseases and offering new potential applications in medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:38 IST
U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discovery of microRNA, highlighting its vital role in the growth and development of multicellular organisms.

Ambros and Ruvkun's research has opened new pathways in understanding gene regulation, particularly how cells specialize despite having identical genetic information. Their work underscores a crucial advancement in the study of genetics, with implications for treating various diseases.

The Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute emphasized the fundamental nature of this discovery, placing microRNA as a key player in gene expression. This year's prize emphasizes a broad impact across all life forms, tracing the mechanism back over 500 million years.

