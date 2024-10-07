Left Menu

The Costly Legal Battle: Rooney vs. Vardy

Coleen Rooney spent over 1.8 million pounds on a libel case initiated by Rebekah Vardy over alleged story leaks to the Sun. Dubbed 'WAGatha Christie', Rooney's investigative tactics led to Vardy losing the case, and now disputing the hefty legal bill she's responsible for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The high-profile libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has cost Rooney more than 1.8 million pounds, a London court has been told. Vardy, who lost, is now contesting the legal bill she is responsible for.

The case, which captured public attention with its blend of celebrity, sports, and investigative intrigue, saw Rooney use detective techniques to accuse Vardy of leaking stories to the Sun tabloid. Rooney's tactics earned her the nickname 'WAGatha Christie'.

The court was informed that Vardy's lawyer argued the bill covered expenses including a senior lawyer's stay and meals at a London hotel. Rooney's lawyer, a high-profile advocate also known for representing Prince Harry, charged nearly 500,000 pounds. The hearing is set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

