Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence in Journalism Education at Calcutta University

Calcutta University's journalism and mass communication department marked its 75th anniversary with grand celebrations, including a massive rally and upcoming year-long events. The rally, supported by alumni, faculty, and students, showcased the department's legacy and future aspirations.

Officiating vice-chancellor, Shanta Dutta, highlighted the department's unwavering dedication to promoting honest and ethical journalism. She expressed hope that the department will continue to uphold these values, cultivating objective and ethical journalists for years to come.

Head of department, Pijushkanti Panigrahi, commended the success of the department's alumni, stating that they have made significant contributions in major media organizations globally. He announced plans for a series of events, including lectures, cultural functions, and seminars, to honor the department's remarkable history.

(With inputs from agencies.)