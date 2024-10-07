Left Menu

Haj Committee Lottery: Over 1.22 Lakh Pilgrims Selected

The Indian Haj Committee selected 1,22,518 pilgrims for the 2025 Haj through a lottery. With 1,51,918 valid applications received, the selection involved a computerized draw. Special consideration was given to individuals aged 65 and older, and women without a 'Mehram', who were selected outside of the lottery process.

In a significant move, the Indian Haj Committee has selected 1,22,518 pilgrims for the 2025 Haj pilgrimage through a lottery system.

Held at the committee's Delhi office, the computerized draw was instrumental in filtering the 1,51,918 valid applications they received.

The initiative, led by Haj Committee Chairman A.P. Abdullah Kutty, also ensured that 14,728 senior citizens and 3,717 women without 'Mehram' were granted direct entry, bypassing the lottery.

