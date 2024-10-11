Left Menu

Controversial Art in Naples: Gaetano Pesce's Eye-Catching Installation

A 12-meter art installation by Gaetano Pesce in Naples has drawn attention for its phallic shape and suggestive title. The piece is said to symbolize the traditional costume of the Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte' character Pulcinella.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:28 IST
A new art installation in Naples has become the talk of the town due to its unusual appearance. Created by the late Italian designer Gaetano Pesce, the 12-meter tall sculpture takes center stage in one of the city's main squares.

The artwork has attracted attention and raised eyebrows because of its phallic design, amplifying its controversial nature with a suggestive name: 'Tu si' 'na cosa grande', which translates to 'You're a big thing' in the local Neapolitan dialect.

According to the curators, the cylindrical piece is meant to represent the stylized costume of Pulcinella, a classic character from the Neapolitan 'Commedia dell'Arte'. Despite the artist's intentions, the installation continues to provoke mixed reactions from locals and tourists alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

