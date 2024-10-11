Tragedy Strikes at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

An elevator malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Colorado has left one person dead and twelve trapped briefly, authorities announced Thursday night. The elevator was descending approximately 500 feet beneath the surface when it experienced mechanical problems, leading to the tragic death and temporarily trapping several individuals.

The twelve adults trapped, located about 1,000 feet below ground, remained in good spirits despite the ordeal and were successfully rescued after several hours. Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the malfunction, with engineers ensuring the elevator's safety for their return ascent.

This incident marks a rare occurrence for the site, with the last such mishap happening in the 1980s, as noted during a briefing by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. The mine, a historical tourist site, had its last inspection records unavailable online at the time of reporting.

